SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 264.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,854 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after buying an additional 508,258 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.8 %

ENB stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. 2,917,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

