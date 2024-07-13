Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,264,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,214,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,889,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,682,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.42. 509,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

