Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,274 iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGEB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2,288.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 394,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,001,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,061,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,792,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 813.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 102,815 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 206,420 shares. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

