Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 293,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 51,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,824,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

