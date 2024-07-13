SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SHL Telemedicine Price Performance
Shares of SHLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 934. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. SHL Telemedicine has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
About SHL Telemedicine
