SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SHL Telemedicine Price Performance

Shares of SHLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 934. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. SHL Telemedicine has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG.

