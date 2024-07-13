Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Declines By 68.2%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 9,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,193. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

