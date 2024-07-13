Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Declines By 24.0%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 29.2 %

AUROW traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,443. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.69.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

