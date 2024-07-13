Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Decreases By 28.4%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bank of China Trading Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS BACHY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.38. 22,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.21.
Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.49 billion for the quarter.
Bank of China Cuts Dividend
About Bank of China
Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.
