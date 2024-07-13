Short Interest in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Grows By 300.0%

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAC. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,669,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Battery Future Acquisition by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Battery Future Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.08 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311. Battery Future Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target assets or companies along the battery value chain.

