Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Increases By 319.4%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 319.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DMB remained flat at $10.80 during trading hours on Friday. 62,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,145. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

