Short Interest in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Increases By 69.5%

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the June 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BTCS Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BTCS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,043. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. BTCS has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 1,519.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that BTCS will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BTCS in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

