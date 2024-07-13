Short Interest in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Increases By 69.5%

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the June 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BTCS Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of BTCS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,043. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. BTCS has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.
BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 1,519.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that BTCS will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on BTCS
BTCS Company Profile
BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BTCS
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.