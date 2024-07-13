Short Interest in Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Decreases By 68.0%

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $345.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89.
About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF
