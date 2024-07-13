Short Interest in Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Decreases By 68.0%

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $345.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89.

About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

