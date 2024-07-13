Short Interest in Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Declines By 93.8%

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eagle Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

EFSI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.48. Eagle Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

