Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Declines By 38.5%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 559,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 801,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,429. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

