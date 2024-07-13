Short Interest in Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Increases By 125.0%

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BEEZ stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. 333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a market cap of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

