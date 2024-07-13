Short Interest in Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Increases By 125.0%

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of BEEZ stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. 333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a market cap of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $30.90.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.