Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Declines By 25.0%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of International Media Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

IMAQ stock remained flat at $11.53 during midday trading on Friday. 38 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. International Media Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

