Short Interest in La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Grows By 253.5%

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 398,700 shares, an increase of 253.5% from the June 15th total of 112,800 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

La Rosa Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRHC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 95,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,779,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. La Rosa has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

