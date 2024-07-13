Short Interest in MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWRK) Grows By 262.5%

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MetaWorks Platforms in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

MetaWorks Platforms Stock Performance

MWRK stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 306,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,630. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. MetaWorks Platforms has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MetaWorks Platforms will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services.

