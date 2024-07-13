Short Interest in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Expands By 300.0%

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

Shares of MCAA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,506. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 111.0% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,147,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 603,686 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 82.8% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 180,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 81,832 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 829,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.