Short Interest in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Grows By 43.4%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the June 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nextracker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nextracker by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nextracker by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NXT stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $51.76. 3,402,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,963. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

