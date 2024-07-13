Short Interest in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Decreases By 23.7%

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Up 12.7 %

NVFY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,851. Nova LifeStyle has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a negative return on equity of 344.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

