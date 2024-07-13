Short Interest in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Decreases By 25.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,530,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 39,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $870,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Novavax alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $7,294,000. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in Novavax by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $5,406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after purchasing an additional 978,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVAX

Novavax Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 7,145,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,008,027. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novavax will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.