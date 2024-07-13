Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Drops By 25.0%

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ OFSSH remained flat at $22.26 during trading hours on Friday. 62 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $22.48.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

