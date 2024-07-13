Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Declines By 26.3%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,116,000.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

USMC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. 30,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,698. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.