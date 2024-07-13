Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Drops By 65.6%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock remained flat at $5.35 on Friday. 13,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,014. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.50 and a beta of 0.46. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,050.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

