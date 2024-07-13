Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Decreases By 78.0%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS ATUUF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

