Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Declines By 30.3%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Terumo Stock Performance
Terumo stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. 31,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,781. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Terumo has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.65.
About Terumo
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Terumo
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.