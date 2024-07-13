Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Declines By 30.3%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Terumo stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. 31,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,781. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Terumo has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

