Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Expands By 321.6%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, a growth of 321.6% from the June 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 956,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tesco Stock Performance

Tesco stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.56. 1,049,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,626. Tesco has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $12.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.