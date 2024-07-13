Short Interest in Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Grows By 41.8%

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,100 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the June 15th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance
Shares of TYTMF remained flat at $16.55 during trading hours on Friday. Tokyo Tatemono has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.
About Tokyo Tatemono
