Short Interest in Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Grows By 41.8%

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,100 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the June 15th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance

Shares of TYTMF remained flat at $16.55 during trading hours on Friday. Tokyo Tatemono has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.

About Tokyo Tatemono

Tokyo Tatemono Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through Commercial Properties Business, Residential Business, Asset Services Business, and Other Business segments. The company develops, leases, and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics and warehouse facilities, condominiums, services offices, and coworking spaces; and operated building management.

