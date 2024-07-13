Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Decreases By 49.6%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Total Energy Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS TOTZF remained flat at $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
