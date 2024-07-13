Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Decreases By 49.6%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS TOTZF remained flat at $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

