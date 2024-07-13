Short Interest in Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Declines By 90.0%

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Trans-Lux Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLX remained flat at $0.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Trans-Lux has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Get Trans-Lux alerts:

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.