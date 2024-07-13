Short Interest in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expands By 27.1%

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 845,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 665,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.77. 275,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,212. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day moving average is $116.27. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in UFP Industries by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 42.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,832,000 after purchasing an additional 74,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 53.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

