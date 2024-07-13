Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Grows By 167.3%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 167.3% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BTF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,677. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

