Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 944,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $409.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.60.

About Silverback Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.