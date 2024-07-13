Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.50 to $6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of OMIC stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($10.20) EPS for the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 3,863.90%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

