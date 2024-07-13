SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $779.67 million and $2.06 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.64826104 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $2,022,952.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

