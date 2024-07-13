SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after buying an additional 64,781 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,552,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,367,000 after buying an additional 258,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,351,000 after buying an additional 83,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 44.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,126,000 after buying an additional 358,253 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

