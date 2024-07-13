SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Up 458.8% in June

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 458.8% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Up 6.6 %

SMA Solar Technology stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

SMA Solar Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.0349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

