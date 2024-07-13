SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Stock Price Up 0.9%

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.02. 508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

About SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.

