SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Update

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 292.8% from the June 15th total of 351,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SOBR Safe Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.21. SOBR Safe has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative return on equity of 315.26% and a negative net margin of 6,404.43%.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

