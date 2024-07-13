Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 45,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Society Pass Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,796. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $3.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.23. Society Pass has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 202.73% and a negative net margin of 196.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Society Pass will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Society Pass in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

