Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 237.4% from the June 15th total of 904,100 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

View Our Latest Report on Solid Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after acquiring an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.91. 455,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $303.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.85. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

See Also

