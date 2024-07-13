Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 237.4% from the June 15th total of 904,100 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
View Our Latest Report on Solid Biosciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Solid Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.91. 455,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $303.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.85. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solid Biosciences
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.