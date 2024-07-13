Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the June 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Soligenix stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 1.01% of Soligenix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Soligenix stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 1,334,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,431. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.32. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,025.66% and a negative return on equity of 198.36%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Analysts predict that Soligenix will post -9.2 EPS for the current year.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

