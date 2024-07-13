Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Posts Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. Sono-Tek updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SOTK stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.25. 20,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,664. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of -0.27. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

