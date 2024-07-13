Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. Sono-Tek updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOTK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 million, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of -0.27.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.