Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Shares Up 0.2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.25. 2,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16.

Sotherly Hotels Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

