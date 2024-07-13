SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 15.2%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was up 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 75,320,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 41,245,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOUN shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $90,431.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 728,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,677.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,728 shares of company stock worth $1,815,476. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

