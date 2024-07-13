SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SoundThinking Stock Up 2.4 %
SSTI traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,570. The company has a market cap of $161.41 million, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.21. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on SoundThinking
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 23.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.
SoundThinking Company Profile
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoundThinking
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.