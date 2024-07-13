SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SoundThinking Stock Up 2.4 %

SSTI traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,570. The company has a market cap of $161.41 million, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.21. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTI. William Blair lowered SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on SoundThinking in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SoundThinking

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 23.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.