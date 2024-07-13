Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,306 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after buying an additional 9,444,279 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,634,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after buying an additional 460,480 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after buying an additional 1,238,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,188,348 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after buying an additional 111,190 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Melius reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of LUV opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

