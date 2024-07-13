SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,066,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 386,558 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,179,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.09 and a 200 day moving average of $204.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

